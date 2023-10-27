PNP to declare full alert status from Oct. 28 for BSKE

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said they will raise their alert status to full alert for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), starting Saturday, Oct. 28.

PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said that along with the increase in alert status, all of the more than 187,600 police personnel will be deployed to various locations across the country."Regional Commanders possess the discretion to deploy personnel under their operational control and supervision earlier than Saturday, depending on the prevailing peace and security situation in their respective areas," Acorda said in a press briefing in Camp Crame.

Cotabato City remains under the yellow category, which means there have been previous recorded incidents of election-related and politically-motivated incidents. The probe into the shooting incidents in Masbate is also underway, the police chief said, while they continue to determine why some candidates withdrew from the BSKE in Abra. headtopics.com

Police Major Edgar Allan Okubo, PNP's director for Police Community Relations, said the majority of the 250 BSKE candidates who withdrew from the race in Abra Province were gunning for barangay captain and councilor positions. “Base po dun sa pahayag at rekomendasyon ng mga community elders dahil dito po sa Abra at ibang parte po ng Cordillera, malaki po ang boses ng mga elders 'pag sila po ang nagdesisyon, nagsalita sa kanilang mga komunidad," Okubo said.

"In totality, for the threat assessment, except for some shooting incidents na na-report especially in the areas... Masbate... sa pangkahalatan naman ay tahimik," he said. The PNP said it is also monitoring cases of vote buying and vote selling, as well as the implementation of the money ban. headtopics.com

