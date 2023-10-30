PNP: Poll-linked cases rise to 31 on Election Day

THE number of election-related incidents (ERIs) for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) has climbed to 31 as voters trooped to the polls on Monday, October 30, 2023.In a press briefing at Camp Karingal, Quezon City, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said most of these incidents were recorded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).“We have registered 10 and also, we have those reported shootings.

Despite the rise in poll-linked incidents, Acorda said all polling centers nationwide have already opened for this year's polls.Peaceful polls in NCRInterior Secretary Benhur Abalos commended the PNP for effectively maintaining peace and order throughout the country on the days leading to the BSKE, especially in the National Capital Region.'As per reports, it’s very peaceful right now (Metro Manila).

EDITORIAL — Finally, election dayAfter four vote postponements that effectively resulted in the extension of terms by two years followed by an extension of a year and a half for the winners in 2018, the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will finally push through today. Read more ⮕

Visayan Electric assures no power outage on Election DaySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

PNP implements liquor banTHE Philippine National Police started implementing on Sunday, October 29, the liquor ban in connection with the barangay and sangguniang kabataan elections on Monday, October 30, 2023. Read more ⮕

PNP: 1,922 nabbed over BSKE gun ban violationsThe Philippine National Police on Sunday reported a total of 1,922 suspects arrested as of October 27 for violating the gun ban implemented due to the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Read more ⮕

PNP: Over 1,900 arrested for BSKE gun ban violationAt least 1,922 people were arrested across the country for violating the gun ban implemented due to the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Sunday. Read more ⮕

BSKE 2023: Situation in areas of concern manageable despite some incidentsThe situation in election areas of concern has been manageable so far despite some significant incidents, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said on Monday. Read more ⮕