PNP: Poll-linked cases rise to 31 on Election Day

THE number of election-related incidents (ERIs) for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) has climbed to 31 as voters trooped to the polls on Monday, October 30, 2023.In a press briefing at Camp Karingal, Quezon City, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said most of these incidents were recorded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).“We have registered 10 and also, we have those reported shootings.
Despite the rise in poll-linked incidents, Acorda said all polling centers nationwide have already opened for this year's polls.Peaceful polls in NCRInterior Secretary Benhur Abalos commended the PNP for effectively maintaining peace and order throughout the country on the days leading to the BSKE, especially in the National Capital Region.'As per reports, it’s very peaceful right now (Metro Manila).
Philippines Headlines
EDITORIAL — Finally, election dayAfter four vote postponements that effectively resulted in the extension of terms by two years followed by an extension of a year and a half for the winners in 2018, the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will finally push through today. Read more ⮕