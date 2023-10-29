PNP: Over 1,900 arrested for BSKE gun ban violation

The PNP added it also confiscated 1,454 guns, while 1,683 were surrendered and 2,325 were deposited for safekeeping.

The gun ban implementation began on Aug. 28 and will run until Nov. 29.A total of 317,596 checkpoints for the BSKE have been installed nationwide as of Oct. 27, the PNP added.

