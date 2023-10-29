PNP implements liquor ban

The sale and consumption of liquor will be prohibited until election day.PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said that authorities are on top of the situation and measures are in place to ensure peaceful elections.

She said that all possible risk factors that could influence or derail the elections were taken into consideration. 'If civil organizations and the public will work together we will have peaceful and safe elections,' Fajardo said.

