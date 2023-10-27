PNP: 20 kidnappings in 2023

Members of the Philippines National Police (PNP) wait for instructions on security measures inside the Batasang Pambansa Complex on July 20, 2023, as part of the preparations for the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand"Bongbong" Marcos Jr.MANILA, Philippines — Twenty kidnapping incidents were recorded by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in 2023, victimizing mostly Chinese nationals.

Brig. Gen. Cosme Abrenica, Anti-Kidnapping Group director, said 15 of the 20 cases the AKG documented since January this year were resolved while the remaining five are under investigation.The AKG released the figures in response to reports that kidnapping incidents in the Philippines are under-reported.PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr.

