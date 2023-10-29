PNP: 1,922 nabbed over BSKE gun ban violations

The PNP added that they also confiscated 1,454 guns. Over 2,325 guns were also deposited for safekeeping, while 1,683 were surrendered to the police.

As of October 28, there were 151 reported election-related incidents (ERIs) across the country, with 30 incidents validated to be election-related, while 88 were declared as non-ERIs. From August 28 to October 27, there were 317, 596 Commission on Election checkpoints established. — DVM, GMA Integrated News

