REMEMBER the days when Philippine swimming relied on recruits over homegrowns to win medals at least in the Southeast Asian Games level? And that day when a diver was ridiculously maligned online for an awkward dive?

“The expectations are always there so we have to be inspired to achieve our goals by working hard,” said Rep. Eric Buhain, a many-time SEA Games gold medalist, two-time Olympian and one-time chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission and Games and Amusements Board.

Vargas and Buhain are the president and secretary-general of Philippine Aquatics Inc. or PAI, which earned the recognition as the national federation for swimming in the country from the world-governing body World Aquatics and automatically, from the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC). headtopics.com

Buhain thanked World Aquatics Bureau president Husain AL Musallam and executive director for recognizing PAI, which replaced the Philippine Swimming Inc. as the national association for the sport. “We have to use this recognition as an inspiration. Aquatics is not only swimming—you have diving, water polo and others—so we have to work hard in every corner of the country, north to south, east to west,” said Buhain, a Philippine Sports Hall of Famer now the First District Representative of Batangas Province.

“With this recognition, we can now honorably represent the Philippines in international competitions,” said Buhain, referring to the SEA Games, Asian Games, world championships and ultimately the Olympics.MICHAEL VARGAS and Eric Buhain have the support of each and every relevant personality in the sport foremost of them Olympian Akiko Thomson. headtopics.com

Like Buhain, Thompson was a multiple SEA Games gold medalist and extended her love for sports by becoming a former commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission.

