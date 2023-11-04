PLDT High Speed Hitters Defeat Gerflor Defenders for Fourth Straight Win

The PLDT High Speed Hitters breeze past Gerflor Defenders for fourth straight win. (UAAP Media)It only took an hour and 11 minutes for PLDT to keep Gerflor winless in five games. Despite the Defenders’ efforts to fight their way back from two sets down, any attempts just went nowhere. No Defender even reached double figures, with Jeanette Villareal, Mary Berte and Danika Gendrauli all scoring just four points each.

