PLDT High Speed Hitters Defeat Akari, Santos Shines

The PLDT High Speed Hitters defeated Akari in a dominant performance, thanks to the all-around effort of their 30-year-old setter, Erika Santos. Santos contributed 14 excellent sets and eight hits, including two service aces, leading PLDT to their sixth win in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference. With this victory, PLDT now shares the top spot with Creamline.

Santos' presence not only boosted the team's attacking power but also brought a much-needed championship culture that PLDT has been seeking

