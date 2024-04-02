PLDT defeats Akari to reclaim top spot in Premier Volleyball League

SCORING heavily on quick plays and pouncing on its opponent’s miscues, PLDT swiftly dispatched Akari, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Tuesday to reclaim its position alongside idle Creamlin atop the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino standings.

Dell Palomata and Majoy Baron stood at the frontfront of the High Speed Hitters’ relentless offensive assault at the net, their adept execution of quick set plays proving instrumental in thwarting the Chargers, particularly during the pivotal stretch of the second frame. The one-hour, 27-minute victory was PLDT’s fourth straight and sixth overall against a loss as it rejoined Creamline in the lead heading to the crucial stretch of the single round preliminaries leading to the highly sought-after semifinal positions

