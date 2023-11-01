Playing vs ex-Ateneo teammates makes Akari match extra-special for Cignal’s Gandler

“Yeah, it was very exciting, not just Faith Nisperos, also my previous teammates and batch mates, Erika Raagas and Jaja Maraguinot,” said Gandler after the game. Gandler performed well against her former teammates, finishing as Player of the Game with a double-double of 14 points and 13 excellent digs.
“Akari really pushed us today, they were really fighting for every point and we really just reminded each other to one, focus on one point at a time and two, like I’ve been saying, work together as a team,” said Gandler.
Cignal faces its next challenge on Saturday, November 4, against a win-hungry Farm Fresh Foxies side at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.
