Platform launched to protect Thai stars Freen, Becky from online harassment

An online platform has been launched to protect Thai stars Freen Sarocha and Becky Armstrong from malicious rumors and online harassment.
Freen and Becky starred in the hit 2022 Thai GL (girl’s love) drama “Gap: The Series.” They have a massive following especially in the Philippines.The FreenBecky Protection account was created to protect the two stars (Photo from FreenBecky Protection's X account)
However, in July, a video was posted online showing a couple kissing that turned out to be Freen and actor Seng Wichai. The aftermath of the video incident resulted in some Filipino fans getting disappointed and angry, and venting their anger against the stars. headtopics.com
“This account’s purpose is to create awareness about social media accounts spreading malicious rumors and harassment against IdolFactory artists’ Freen and Becky. Our group has been helping IdolFactory in pursuing cyber-crime cases against these account owners,” the representative of the X account told Manila Bulletin.
The representative added, “A lot were heartbroken and used their social media accounts to express hate and it has been going on until the present. They have infiltrated innocent fan group chats and even hold Twitter spaces (where they hold podcast-like sessions) to incite harassment and spread disinformation apart from their tweets.”Since Freenbecky Proteksyon’s launch last Oct. headtopics.com
