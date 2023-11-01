Plastic waste in rivers may carry dangerous microbes: study

By 2050 they are predicted to cause 10 million deaths worldwide, according to the study, published in the journal Microbiome.The researchers submerged samples for a week in the River Sowe in Warwickshire and West Midlands England, downstream from a wastewater treatment plant.Water worries
But the water samples that the researchers collected in February of 2020 harboured human pathogens such as Salmonella, Escheria most commonly known as E.Coli, and Streptococcus responsible for strep throat.
Meanwhile, the plastic and wood samples attracted "opportunistic" bacteria such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa and aeromonas, known to pose risk to people with compromised immune systems. That weathered plastic also showed a greater abundance of the genes responsible for antibiotic resistance.
