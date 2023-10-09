Plastic license cards down to one million, says LTO

Plastic license cards are down to one million, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) said. LTO Chief Vigor Mendoza said that the remaining plastic cards will only cover the backlogs of the agency from April to June. Mendoza also said that 800,000 cards are needed to cater to the licenses that expired last May and June. A Quezon City court granted a writ of preliminary injunction on October 13, halting the procurement of plastic license cards due to a bidding dispute involving Allcards Inc.
and the winning bidder, Banner Plasticard Inc. Two hundred thousand cards are reserved for overseas Filipino workers renewing their driver's licenses. Mendoza said that OFWs seeking license renewal before departing the country must show their ticket to the LTO
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Driver’s license card issuance to be affected by court injunction — LTO chiefLTO chief Vigor Mendoza said that the preliminary injunction has yet to be in effect.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »
Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »
Source: TopGearPh | Read more »
Source: autoindustriya | Read more »