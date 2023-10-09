Plastic license cards down to one million, says LTO

Plastic license cards are down to one million, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) said. LTO Chief Vigor Mendoza said that the remaining plastic cards will only cover the backlogs of the agency from April to June. Mendoza also said that 800,000 cards are needed to cater to the licenses that expired last May and June. A Quezon City court granted a writ of preliminary injunction on October 13, halting the procurement of plastic license cards due to a bidding dispute involving Allcards Inc.

and the winning bidder, Banner Plasticard Inc. Two hundred thousand cards are reserved for overseas Filipino workers renewing their driver's licenses. Mendoza said that OFWs seeking license renewal before departing the country must show their ticket to the LTO

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: LTO summons ex-employee over Bulacan road rage incidentLTO chief Vigor Mendoza II said a summon has been issued against Gregorio Glean.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Driver’s license card issuance to be affected by court injunction — LTO chiefLTO chief Vigor Mendoza said that the preliminary injunction has yet to be in effect.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: RTC issues injunction vs delivery of driver’s licenses, LTO chief Mendoza outlines optionsThe Land Transportation Office (LTO) is being forced to stick to the status quo on the issuance of driver’s licenses—a period characterized by delays and backlogs—as a local court issued a writ of preliminary injunction against its supply contract for plastic cards.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Mendoza seeks full takeover of LTO IT system from German contractorThe Land Transportation Office (LTO) is actively pursuing a full government takeover of the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) from the German contractor Dermalog. According to LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

TOPGEARPH: Back to paper licenses: Court issues injunction vs LTO’s plastic card procurementThis is turning out to be a vicious cycle

Source: TopGearPh | Read more »

AUTOİNDUSTRİYA: No Cards, Again: LTO extends validity of expired licenses anewLicense card supplier saga forces LTO to extend validities of expired licenses anew

Source: autoindustriya | Read more »