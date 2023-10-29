Plant-based cravings satisfied: GrabFood launches Grab Green

GrabFood Philippines made the search for plant-based food options easier for vegans, health buffs, and anyone interested in adopting a healthier lifestyle with the launch of Grab Green – a new food category on the app exclusively featuring restaurants offering an array of plant-based culinary creations.

Through its wide selection of restaurants and food choices, GrabFood ensures it caters to the evolving dietary needs and food cravings of Filipino consumers.“As we celebrate and support diverse culinary preferences and dietary requirements, GrabFood remains fully dedicated to upholding convenience and inclusivity on the platform with its wide selection of options.

"With this in mind, we introduce Grab Green – an expression of our commitment to ensuring that no foodie is left without choices. Whether you are a passionate vegan, a health-conscious person, or a curious individual looking for healthier options, Grab is your culinary partner, ensuring that you can enjoy your favorite dishes with ease and convenience," Camacho added.

The demand for healthier food items on Grab has also increased by 12 percent from 2019 to 2022, showing a stronger desire among Filipino consumers to adopt healthier diets.Despite the growing appreciation of Filipinos for healthier food options, Filipino actress, content creator, and meditation teacher Maxene Magalona shared in her recent mini-vlog that it can still be challenging for vegans like her to look for plant-based options given the limited availability.

Determined to maintain a healthier mind, body and spirit through her vegan lifestyle, Magalona is grateful for the launch of Grab Green. "Thankfully, Grab is making it easier for us vegans to find more plant-based options with their new Grab Green program," Magalona said as she shared her favorites from Greens, iVegan restaurant, and La Chinesca.

