Plan for new legislative bldg. put off

THE renovation of Cebu City legislative department’s current building and its plan to construct a new one at the South Road Properties (SRP) will not push through this year, a local official said. This as the City Government has not yet reached its annual budget of P50 billion with two months remaining before the end of 2023. Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said in a phone interview on Thursday, Oct.
Garcia said they have allocated budget for the construction of a new legislative building at the SRP, but the project did not push through this year. “We have allocated a budget for that, but we were not able to use it, because we have more pressing priorities,” he said in a mix of English and Cebuano.City’s failure The City Government failed to meet the projected P50 billion budget for 2023.