Plan for new legislative bldg. put off

THE renovation of Cebu City legislative department’s current building and its plan to construct a new one at the South Road Properties (SRP) will not push through this year, a local official said. This as the City Government has not yet reached its annual budget of P50 billion with two months remaining before the end of 2023. Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said in a phone interview on Thursday, Oct.

Garcia said they have allocated budget for the construction of a new legislative building at the SRP, but the project did not push through this year. “We have allocated a budget for that, but we were not able to use it, because we have more pressing priorities,” he said in a mix of English and Cebuano.City’s failure The City Government failed to meet the projected P50 billion budget for 2023.

Spanish police say they have confiscated ancient gold jewelry worth millions taken from UkraineSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

No trick, just treat: get the TCL P635 55-Inch UHD TV for only P19,995!SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Israeli airstrikes surge in Gaza, killing dozens at a time in destroyed homes, witnesses saySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Raja Ampat, IndonesiaSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Good vibes and good times await at the V1BE Booze and Arts FestivalSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Over 1,300 tricycle drivers in Mandaue City to receive fuel subsidySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕