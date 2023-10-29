Pistons spoil LaVine’s 51-point outburst

DETROIT — Jalen Duren had 23 points and 15 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons overcame a career-high 51 points from Zach LaVine to beat the Chicago Bulls 118-102 on Saturday night, Oct. 28 (Sunday, PH time) in the National Basketball Association. “I’m feeling really comfortable in my second season, but that’s not because of me,” said Duren, who doesn’t turn 20 until Nov. 18. “My teammates and coaches have helped me make the game a lot easier.

Suns 126, Jazz 104Grayson Allen cut into the lane before rising up and flushing an unexpected one-handed jam in traffic, pushing the Phoenix lead to 30 points midway through the third quarter.Two-thirds of the Suns’ star trio was out with injuries on Sunday, but the supporting cast showed it can put up some numbers, too.Kevin Durant scored 26 points, Eric Gordon added 21 and the Suns easily handled the Utah Jazz, 126-104.

