Pistons blast Bulls despite Zach LaVine’s 51 points; 76ers drub Raptors

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Con
Jalen Duren supplied 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists as Detroit snapped its 15-game losing streak against the Bulls. LaVine scored 51 points as he knocked down 19-of-33 field goal attempts and 6-of-8 free throws. DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and Nikola Vucevic chipped in 12.
LaVine scored the first 6 points of the second half. LaVine reached the 30-point mark with a layup to make it 62-57. Burks drained a triple with 10:59 left in the game to give Detroit a 13-point lead. LaVine answered with a three-pointer to surpass the 40-point mark. headtopics.com
LaVine surpassed the 50-point mark with 4:28 remaining on a layup. DeRozan made a jumper to cut the Pistons’ lead to 10, 109-99. Joel Embiid also scored 34 points to go with 9 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 blocked shots to help make new coach Nick Nurse a winner in his return to Toronto.
Philippines Headlines
Saso waxes hot but wobbles to slip to joint 30th; Ardina reboundsYuka Saso made an early blast and moved on top that however lasted just after a few holes as she faltered in the last 10 and wound up with a 73 instead. Read more ⮕