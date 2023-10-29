Pirates edge Generals for 8th win

Oman Omandac shot nine of 23 points for the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates to frustrate the rallying Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, 81-78, on Saturday in the 99th National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Omandac’s three-point play with 1:15 gave the Pirates a 77-73 cushion in the last period, just enough room to earn their eighth triumph in 11 outings in solo second place. The Pirates, who also got nine rebounds from Omandac, saw action without sick skipper Enoch Valdez, injured John Barba (sprained ankle) and JM Bravo.

Rhenz Villegas, who made six of 13 points in the final canto, scored all four of his charities in the last six seconds to help the Pirates post their second straight triumph. Nat Cosejo had a double-double as he sank 23 points and had 11 rebounds for the Generals, who now have a 6-5 win-loss slate. headtopics.com

