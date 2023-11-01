Pioneering a sustainable energy future thru nuclear

This is a sterling move by the Department of Energy, as there is a compelling need for the industry to take the lead in advocating transparency as a fundamental step toward fostering a collective, well-informed comprehension of nuclear technology’s potential. This importance is magnified when considering the enduring concerns and uncertainties linked to it.

Just last month, Meralco disclosed a strategic partnership with US-based Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp to conduct a study on the potential development of nuclear technology in the country, specifically focusing on micromodular reactors.

This early on, Meralco is already working towards a better understanding of the potential role of nuclear in carving the path towards a sustainable energy future. The electricity distributor is walking the talk by investing heavily on research and education. Aside from a feasibility study, Meralco also launched the Filipino Scholars and Interns on Nuclear Engineering (FISSION) program, the only organization that has thus done so, so far.

Moreover, the FISSION program encompasses a year-long immersion and internship opportunity at Meralco’s partner small modular reactor facilities abroad, such as the Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd. and Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp. This hands-on experience allows the scholars to experience practical application of their classroom learnings.

These vital initiatives – addressing key elements like closing the labor gap, promoting innovation, and adopting global best practices – are pivotal in shaping a future powered by nuclear technology. Meralco’s tangible actions are leading us towards a future where sustainability is not just a theoretical concept but a fundamental priority.

