Pinoys troop to polling precincts for BSKE

A total of 1,414,487 candidates are competing for 672,016 positions in the Barangay and SK Elections.

PNP: Over 1,900 arrested for BSKE gun ban violationAt least 1,922 people were arrested across the country for violating the gun ban implemented due to the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Sunday. Read more ⮕

What can Filipinos expect on BSKE on Monday?Five years after the 2018 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, Filipinos will once again select a new set of village and youth officials on Monday, Oct. 30. What can they expect on Election Day? Read more ⮕

Time to vote: All systems go for BSKEAll roads lead to polling precincts today with the scheduled barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections pushing through nationwide. Read more ⮕

Choose BSKE bets who understand your plight, voters toldFilipino voters, most particularly families whose loved ones are overseas Filipino workers should vote today for candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections who have their interest in mind and truly understand their situation, a lawmaker said yesterday. Read more ⮕

13,000 security personnel deployed for BSKE in Central LuzonCAMP Olivas, City of San Fernando, Pampanga – Around 13,000 security personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Army (PA), and other law enforcement units have been deployed to secure 2,871 precincts for the barangay elections on October 30 in Central Luzon. Read more ⮕

Ilocos region police all set for BSKECAMP FLORENDO, La Union – The Police Regional Office-1 (Ilocos) is all set for the barangay elections on Monday, October 30. Read more ⮕