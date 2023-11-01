Pinoy doctors value face-to-face dealings but are seeing fewer number of patients

“Greater digitalization of their clinics, including the rise of digital consultations and digital prescriptions, has the potential to help them better allocate time to patient consultations,” Indranil Roychowdhury, Docquity CEO and Co-Founder told the BusinessMirror in a recent email interview.

Roychowdhury observed that there are also some notable subtleties to these behaviors though. He also pointed out that two distinct learning cohorts of doctors have emerged: digital dominant learners and in-person dominant learners.

“However, both cohorts engage in digital learning yet display unique engagement behaviors. For example, in-person learners attend a similar number of Docquity app sessions as their digital counterparts, but spend less time per session, while digital learners are more flexible across different industry engagement channels,” he explained.

With the doctor-patient ratio in Asia remaining below the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) average, Docquity’s study found that 75.2 percent of Southeast Asia’s doctors anticipate the continued rise of teleconsultations in the coming year.

Roychudhowry said the growth of digital healthcare is in line with doctor learning habits too, as 91.1 percent of Southeast Asia’s doctors continue to participate in digital learning events, despite the societal return to in-person interactions. In fact, the study found that the region’s doctors attend digital learning events at a higher rate (3.9 times per month) compared to in-person events (3.0 times per month).

