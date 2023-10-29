Pilipinas Super League: the next level

Having just completed its 21 and under tournament just before the weekend, PSL has built momentum coming into the opening of its 2024 President’s Cup, which opens in grand fashion on Nov. 9 at the historic Araneta Coliseum. The opening ceremony will have a special performance from music legend Bamboo and Yukii Takahashi. It will also include internationally-renowned cheerleaders Southies All-Stars fresh from an outstanding win at the International Cheer Union World Cup in Korea.

Adding an air of mystery, PSL is set to unveil some of its new teams only at the opening itself. Several new squads from all over the country have joined and are hoping to be in the hunt for a championship when the tournament ends in March.

Meanwhile, the courtside reporters, those closest to the action, will be a blend of eight experienced PSL on-camera talents and newcomers: Angelika Sarmiento, Sheena Lee, Deniel La Guardia, Janella Manuel, Celeste Gidlayan, Andrea Veloso, Abegail Jajalla and Queenie Manalo. The announcer pool have gone through intensive additional training in preparation for the upcoming season. headtopics.com

Kevin Quiambao registered UAAP Season 86's first triple-double as he helped the La Salle Green Archers halt the NU Bulldogs'... The Philippine women’s national football team’s Olympic hopes suffered a big blow on Sunday as they absorbed an...Bianca Pagdanganan roared with the day’s best backside 32 but still came one stroke short of her title crack as local...

CSB stuns UST to force rubber match in Shakey's Super LeagueNCAA champion College of St. Benilde turned back the University of Santo Tomas, 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11, to force a rubber match in the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship quarterfinals on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila. Read more ⮕

NU, FEU advance to Shakey's Super League semisDefining the News Read more ⮕

Cone on coaching Gilas: 'At this point, I really don't have an answer'Tim Cone gave no definite answer as far as his future with Gilas Pilipinas is concerned. Read more ⮕

Tradisyong Subanen ng ‘Pinas, itinanghal sa MalaysiaTradisyong Subanen ng Pilipinas, tampok sa Living Arts Culture Festival sa Malaysia Read more ⮕

Filipinas face home squad Matildas before 60,000 fans in Sunday's super clashPERTH -- The boisterous home crowd. The elaborate pre-game show. And their formidable foes. Sarina Bolden thinks it's nothing new. Read more ⮕

Michelle Dee calls Melanie Marquez 'super stage mom, my No. 1 fan'When statuesque stunner Michelle Dee competes in Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador, she will have in the crowd her 'lucky charm' and her No. 1 fan, no other than her mother, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez. Read more ⮕