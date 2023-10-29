Pilipinas Super League: the next level

Having just completed its 21 and under tournament just before the weekend, PSL has built momentum coming into the opening of its 2024 President’s Cup, which opens in grand fashion on Nov. 9 at the historic Araneta Coliseum. The opening ceremony will have a special performance from music legend Bamboo and Yukii Takahashi. It will also include internationally-renowned cheerleaders Southies All-Stars fresh from an outstanding win at the International Cheer Union World Cup in Korea.
Adding an air of mystery, PSL is set to unveil some of its new teams only at the opening itself. Several new squads from all over the country have joined and are hoping to be in the hunt for a championship when the tournament ends in March.
Meanwhile, the courtside reporters, those closest to the action, will be a blend of eight experienced PSL on-camera talents and newcomers: Angelika Sarmiento, Sheena Lee, Deniel La Guardia, Janella Manuel, Celeste Gidlayan, Andrea Veloso, Abegail Jajalla and Queenie Manalo. The announcer pool have gone through intensive additional training in preparation for the upcoming season. headtopics.com
