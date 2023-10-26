Pildi ang mibunyag ni Wemby

Nagpakatap og triple-doubles nga 33 puntos, 14 ka rebounds ug 10 ka assists si Luka Doncic aron pangulohan ang Dallas Mavericks sa pagbunyag og kapildihan ni Victor Wembanyama sa host San Antonio Spurs, 126-119, ning Huwebes, Oktubre 26, 2023, sa National Basketball Association (NBA).Si Kyrie Irving nidugang og 22 puntos alang sa Mavericks, niamot og 17 puntos si Grant Williams samtang nitunol og 16 puntos si Dereck Lively II.
“How can I deny that,” matod ni San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich. “It’s pretty obvious. Victor’s had a lot of attention pointed toward him for a very long time and that’s not going to change. Fortunately for us, he’s a really mature, prioritized young man that knows what he wants. He’s already a pro.