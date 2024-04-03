Pia Wurtzbach: Miss Universe was a stepping stone, not the peak of my career

It has been almost 10 years since Pia Wurtzbach ended the Philippines’ 42-year drought for a Miss Universe crown, but no matter how big an achievement it was, Pia did not want to be remembered only as Miss Universe 2015. “That was one of my fears is to make or to let Miss Universe be the peak of my career,” she admitted in a speech last week for L’Oreal Paris’ “Sayang? No, I’m worth it” campaign launch in Manila for which she was among the endorsers.

“But to me, (Miss Universe) was a stepping stone, a platform into other things that I could do. It was a place for me to have opportunities and have a platform… After I won Miss Universe, yes, I got the recognition, I got the work. And you know, it was a big celebration in the Philippine

