Pia Wurtzbach and Iza Calzado on the Privileges and Challenges of Beauty and Fame

Actresses Pia Wurtzbach and Iza Calzado discuss the privileges and challenges of being beautiful and famous. They acknowledge that their status brings them good treatment from people, but they also want to be recognized for their achievements and causes.

