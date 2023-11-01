HEAD TOPICS

Pia Ildefonso had a grateful heart as she had a career game against Creamline

TheManilaTimes1 min.

MANILA, Philippines: For the first time ever, Farm Fresh Foxies' Pia Ildefonso got significant playing time as she put up her best game yet in her whole volleyball career in the 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference.

'While her numbers practically went down the drain as the 0-5 Farm Fresh succumbed to the 4-0 Creamline, 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 22-25, Ildefonso could not help but cheer up since the game saw her score in double digits for the first time.'I'm really thankful and I could not believe that I scored 12 points. This is the first time I scored in double digits ever in my whole life so I'm super happy, super thankful, and overwhelmed.

Philippines Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: Pia Ildefonso shines in first ever start for Farm FreshDespite their loss against Creamline Cool Smashers, Pia Ildefonso believes she has proven that she belongs in professional volleyball.
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

CNN PHİLİPPİNES: Manila North, South cemeteries all set for UndasThe Manila North and Manila South cemeteries are ready for the expected large crowds this Undas.
Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: LOOK: CREAMLINE defeats FARM FRESH 3-1LOOK: CREAMLINE defeats FARM FRESH 3-1
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Veteran Creamline tested by young Farm Fresh; Chery vents ire on lowly GerflorGutsy, win-starved Farm Fresh pushes undefeated PVL champion Creamline to the limit before falling in 4 sets, while Chery Tiggo breezes through hapless Gerflor for win No. 3
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: Creamline fends off gutsy Farm Fresh, stays undefeatedCreamline fended off the gutsy Farm Fresh team, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, at the FilOil EcoOil Center on Tuesday, October 31 to stay undefeated in the 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference at 4-0.
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Creamline remains unbeaten after battling past Farm FreshDefending champions Creamline Cool Smashers remain undefeated in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »