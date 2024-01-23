Phygital Art Collection by Apl.de.Ap and Bitto

The Philippines continues to be one of the most vibrant markets for artistic innovation in Southeast Asia, with the country’s creative economy amounting to P1.6 trillion in 2022, a 12% increase from the previous year. Now with the emergence of phygital art, a fusion of traditional art forms and interactive digital elements, a new era of storytelling is born, inviting audiences to actively immerse, interact, and engage with different narratives.

Ushering in the advent of a new artistic form, finance super app GCash, through GCrypto, partnered with renowned Filipino American rapper Apl.de.Ap and Manila-based contemporary artist Bitto to bring phygital art to life at the Agents of Peace and Love, the Apl.de.Ap and Bitto Phygital Art Collection. “We are delighted to work with Apl.de.Ap and Bitto, two Filipino artists who have established their marks in the global space, as they break artistic boundaries,” said Luis Buenaventura, GCash head of Web





