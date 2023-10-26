Phoenix selling over P9b worth of assets to BDO

Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. expects to raise over P9 billion from the proposed sale and lease back of its assets to BDO Unibank Inc., top executives said Thursday.

“One proposed step for the restructuring of its debt is to enter into a sale lease back agreement with BDO Unibank inc. involving some of the assets such as its terminals, depots and retail stations. The restructuring will allow the company to receive over P9 billion for the transfer of the assets which will be applied to its current obligations and reduce its debt,” Phoenix officer-in-charge chief finance officer Ignacia Braga said.

Braga said Phoenix was in the process of streamlining its operations, restructuring its debts and identifying potential sources of liquidity to generate cash flow to settle its obligations or generate some liquidity for working capital. headtopics.com

“In this regard, a major focus on its liability management exercise which involves negotiations with its creditor banks and suppliers for mutually acceptable debt servicing agreements and on a case a case basis divesting certain assets which has the effect of either raising capital for operations or reducing debt,” Braga said.

“The company is looking to utilize certain core and non-core assets such as real estate, terminals, depots, in order to settle its obligations via sale and leaseback agreement,” Phoenix president Henry Albert Faudullon said. headtopics.com

