PHL wants to expand MICE market; holds first roadshow in South Korea

The DOT and TPB held the first MICE Roadshow 2023 in four key cities in South Korea, gathering 33 private sector companies and DOT regional offices with 600 Korean travel-related agencies, MICE organizers, and other firms in finance, investments, information technology, car manufacturing, among others. Here, South Korean travel agents learn more about Western Visayas as a MICE destination.

THE Philippines hopes to see more MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions) tourists from South Korea, after the Department of Tourism (DOT) conducted the first Philippine MICE Roadshow 2023 from October 11 to 18, 2023.

Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita M. Nograles said the Philippines is an ideal “Bleisure” destination, where tourists can combine their work-related activities (business) and leisure travel. “The Philippines, also well known in Korea as a country with beautiful beaches and warm hospitality, has all the conditions to attract various MICE groups from Korean companies and institutions.” TPB is the marketing arm of the DOT. headtopics.com

The MICE Roadshow traveled to Busan, Yeosu, Suwon, and Seoul, and provided a platform for networking between Filipino sellers and Korean buyers. Margie Munsayac, vice president for sales and marketing at Bluewater Resorts, told the BusinessMirror, “We are targeting the Incentive market. A few who I interacted with were interested in Bohol, as well Boracay, Cebu, and Manila.” Bluewater has three properties in Maribago and Sumilon in Cebu, and on Panglao Island in Bohol.

Other MICE destinations promoted during the road show were Clark, Palawan, Bacolod, and Davao, according to DOT-Korea.Munsayac expressed optimism for the opening of new MICE markets: “This project must be sustained to get traction.” MICE organizers and venues in the Philippines have long depended on China as a major MICE market, which has yet to rebound. headtopics.com

