PHL needs cloud computing and data centers to beef up tech capabilities

Citing research firm Statista, Azul Systems Inc vice president for Asia Pacific Dean Vaughan told reporters in a recent press briefing that the Philippine cloud market is expected to grow beyond $1 billion this year and reach almost $2.28 billion in 2028. “Being a cloud-first country, the Philippines is big on data centers and the growth of the gig economy in the Philippines is going to boost it further,” Vaughan told reporters in a press briefing held in Pasig City.

Scott Sellers, president, CEO and co-founder of Azul, said the Sunnyvale, California-based company sees a lot of opportunities in the Philippines through the introduction of the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) software stressing it would enable local enterprise organizations to reduce cloud computing costs through the introduction of the Azul Platform Prime.

“We are seeing an increasing demand for Azul’s solutions across the region struggling with out-of-control Java support costs and their cloud continues to rise. We are excited by the market opportunity to present Java as an alternative to the Philippines,” said Vaughan. headtopics.com

“Digital transformation, the growing dependence on cloud-based services, and the expansion of the digital economy have been driving the market’s growth, and the pandemic has further accelerated the urgency for resilient digital infrastructure,” Howard Kung, country general manager of Eaton Phoenixtec MMPL, Co. Ltd. told reporters in a recent press briefing in Mandaluyong City.

While the data center market in the Philippines is poised for growth, Kung said the need for a stable power supply remains a critical challenge in the country. He said uninterrupted power is critical to the continuous operation of data centers, as any interruption can have significant consequences, including financial loss and data loss. headtopics.com

