PHL chess bets off to strong start in Asian Para Games in Hangzhou

THE national chess team opened its campaign in the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games on a promising note Monday as the men’s and women’s PI (physically impaired) athletes won all their three matches in the first round of the standard events.

Cheyzer Cristal Mendoza bannered the women’s squad in outplaying Indonesia’s Yuni, Cheryl Angot beat Kyrgyzstan’s Dariaa Kuraidanarova and Jean Lee-Nacita topped China’s Zhang Yue on the distaff side. Tokyo Paralympic veteran Gary Bejino advanced to the finals of the men’s 100-meter S6 Monday after winding up fourth overall among the eight qualifiers in one minute and 12.61 seconds at the Hangzhou Olympic Center Aquatic Arena.

The Filipino tanker, who lost a right arm and left leg after being electrocuted at the age of seven, will be racing in Lane 4 in the finals of the event scheduled at 7:20 p.m. preceding the men’s 200-meter individual medley S7 finals featuring compatriot and defending champion Ernie Gawilan. headtopics.com

In athletics, Jesebel Tordecilla seemed awestruck in her Asian Para Games debut and lacked the proper warmup, winding up 10th and last in the women’s javelin throw F56 finals with a heave of 12.88 meters on her fifth attempt at the HSC Stadium.

Bowing out early in his event was swimmer Muhaimin Ulag, who finished in the second heat of the men’s 100-meter breaststroke SB9 event in 1;24.25. The anthem was composed by Indonesia’s Natalia Sutrisno Tjahja, who first worked with the AsPC at the Indonesia 2018 Asian Para Games. headtopics.com

