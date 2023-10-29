PHL CCC to push for global fund for climate adaptation at COP28

THE Climate Change Commission (CCC) said it will push for the creation of global funding for climate adaptation during the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month.
He noted LDF was a “reactive” approach for countries, which have already suffered from the effects of climate change such as rising sea levels, prolonged droughts and super typhoons. This will help shift the perception of low-emission states from being just mere victims to victors, when it comes to adapting to the effects of climate change, he added.The CCC official said the strategy is currently being used by the government through its People’s Survival Fund (PSF).
The PSF Board led by the Department of Finance has approved P887.63 million worth of adaptation projects. He stressed the importance of such projects since LGUs are at the forefront of the impact of climate change.Borje said a similar global mechanism will help accelerate similar initiatives. headtopics.com
“We believe there is still more work that needs to be done . It is a question of funding, making sure it is easily accessible. We say that because there have been serious issues on the global funding mechanism for climate change,” Borje said.