‘PHL aims to lead world’s march toward clean energy solutions’

In his speech at the DOE-United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Workshop for Offshore Wind (OSW) Development, Lotilla outlined the Philippines’s strategic plans to excel in the global shift towards clean and sustainable energy solutions.

The government’s goal is to achieve 35 percent of renewable energy in the power generation mix by 2030, ultimately leading to a clean and sustainable energy future. “We have always acknowledged that collaboration with the private sector is imperative for us to achieve our goals. As such, we have issued several enabling policies that open new opportunities for international investments. The Philippines now allows 100 percent foreign ownership for renewable energy technologies in geothermal, biomass, solar, wind, ocean, and tidal wave,” he said.

"We also expanded our options for private sector engagement so that RE developers can compete under our green energy auction openly and transparently," he said. He noted that a key element of this initiative is the competency mapping of skills in offshore wind energy, along with updates to skills for mature and emerging technologies such as hydro, biomass, solar, and floating solar.

