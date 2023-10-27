Philstar.com

is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace.

How Philippine halal can be globally competitiveDefining the News Read more ⮕

Airbnb bookings give P45.7 million boost to Philippine GDP, employment in 2022 — reportA report released early this month found that activities of Airbnb, an online platform for short- and long-term homestays and experience, gave a big boost to the Philippine economy in 2022. Read more ⮕

Philippine Eagles namataang nagliligawan up in the sky!Nakuhanan ng Philippine Eagle Foundation ang dalawang pares ng Philippine Eagle na tila nagliligawan sa Mt. Apo at Bukidnon. Read more ⮕

China escalating its bullying in West Philippine Sea?WHEN the attention of the international community was focused on the pandemic, China escalated its bullying tactics in the South China Sea, preventing rival claimants from exploiting the living and non-living resources of the sea they are entitled to under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) despite China's claims being completely... Read more ⮕

Philippine Aquatics Inc. gets PH Olympic Committee approvalDefining the News Read more ⮕