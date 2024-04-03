Philippines Warned of High Tsunami Waves After Taiwan Earthquake

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warned of high tsunami waves reaching the coastal areas of the country Wednesday morning, after a magnitude-7.5 earthquake hit Taiwan. Phivolcs advised residents in certain provinces to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan’s bicycle industry gets big boost with Taiwan Excellence’s sponsorship of Tour de TaiwanDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Taiwan’s Bicycle Industry gets big boost with Taiwan Excellence’s sponsorship of Tour de TaiwanThe “Taiwan Excellence” initiative, executed by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) under the mandate of the Taiwan International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs (TITA), has long supported the “Tour de Taiwan,” an international cycling race around Taiwan that showcases Taiwan’s scenic beauty and industrial...

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Phivolcs: 7.5-magnitude quake hits Taiwan; tsunami warning raised in 4 provincesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Philippines warns of 'high tsunami waves' after Taiwan quakeThe Philippines issued a warning for 'high tsunami waves' and urged the evacuation of coastal areas following a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Taiwan. Coastal areas in 23 provinces are expected to be affected.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocks Taiwan, tsunami warnings issued in the Philippines, JapanThe Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issues a warning for residents in coastal areas of several provinces, urging them to evacuate to higher ground

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Biden speaks to China’s Xi on Taiwan, Ukraine, PhilippinesUS President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first direct talks on Tuesday, during which Biden was likely to warn Beijing over escalating confrontations in the South China Sea in conflict with international law.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »