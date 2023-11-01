Philippines urges Israel to prioritize Pinoys in crossing Rafah

According to Raffy Tima’s “24 Oras” report Wednesday, the first group of evacuees included injured civilians and some foreign passport holders including those working in the United Nations and other international organizations. The Philippine Embassy in Cairo is preparing for the possible announcement that the border will be opened for the safe evacuation of Filipinos.

