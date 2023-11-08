Philippines urges China to remove illegal structures in the South China Sea

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has called on China to remove illegal structures in the Spratly Islands and stop reclamations in the South China Sea. The DFA also demands that China be held accountable for the damage caused by its illegal activities. This statement was made in response to China's claim that the Philippines grounded a ship in an attempt to occupy Ren'ai Jiao.

