Philippines Urges China to Dismantle Illegal Structures in West Philippine Sea

The Philippines has asked China to dismantle illegal structures, stop reclamations, and take responsibility for environmental damage in the West Philippine Sea. The Department of Foreign Affairs stated that resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal are legitimate activities within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and will not give prior notice to China.

These missions support Filipino troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre, a warship grounded in Ayungin Shoal as a defense against Chinese encroachment

