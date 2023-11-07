Philippines' Trade Deficit Narrows in September

The country's trade deficit in September 2023 fell to an 11-month low of $3.51 billion from a $4.13-billion shortfall in August, as imports posted a bigger contraction compared to exports, the Philippine Statistics Authority said Tuesday. Imports dropped 14.7 percent in September to $10.24 billion from $12.01 billion a year ago. It was also lower than $10.83 billion in August. The commodity group with the highest annual decrease in the value of imported goods was electronic products at $756.
15 million. This was followed by mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials, which declined by $564.30 million; and organic and inorganic chemicals with an annual drop of $124.93 million. This brought total imports in the first nine months to $94.36 billion, or 10.2 percent lower than $105.06 billion in the same period last year. Exports also fell 6.3 percent in September to $6.73 billion from $7.18 billion a year ago. In August, exports grew 4.2 percent. Total export earnings from January to September reached $54.54 billion, also down 6.6 percent from $58.37 billion in the same period last year
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
PHİLSTARNEWS: DOT chief highlights Philippines’ tourism education approach at World Travel MarketFrasco joined global tourism leaders and ministers and discussed the role of education in transforming the world’s tourism industry.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: 'The Voice of the Philippines' alumna releases comeback single in US'The Voice of the Philippines' Season One alumna Deb Victa released her comeback single 'American Boy' in the US.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: 'The Voice of the Philippines' alumna releases comeback single in US'The Voice of the Philippines' Season One alumna Deb Victa released her comeback single 'American Boy' in the US.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »