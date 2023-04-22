Philippines to Tap Nuclear Power as Alternative Energy Source

After four decades, the Philippines is tapping nuclear power again as a viable alternative source of energy. Last week, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla signed an agreement with the United States government for the export of nuclear technology and materials to the Philippines. The technology-sharing arrangement would enable the Philippines to develop small modular nuclear reactors and other civilian nuclear energy infrastructure.

They are expected to boost the country’s energy resources and reduce its dependence on coal-powered generators that are harmful to the environment. Recall that, in the past, whenever the Philippines suffered from low energy supply that resulted in power shutdowns (or brownouts), nuclear energy was repeatedly suggested by lawmakers and the business sector as a possible solution to the problem. But those proposals did not gain traction because of fears that the Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster in 1986 that resulted in the death of scores of people and made its surrounding areas inhospitable might be repeate





