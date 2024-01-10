The Philippines is expected to surpass China in rice imports for 2023, with 3.8 million metric tons compared to China's 3.5 million metric tons. This is due to the sluggish manufacturing sector in the Philippines and the impact of the Rice Tariffication Law passed in 2019.





Tensions escalate between Philippines and China in 2023Relations between Manila and Beijing have soured under President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., with Manila pivoting back towards the United States, which supports the Philippines in its maritime disputes with China. Here is a timeline of key events in 2023 that have escalated tensions between the Philippines and China.

Philippines hosts 2023 Asia Artist AwardsThe Philippines hosted the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA), the largest gathering of Korean celebrities, at the jam-packed Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Thursday.

China's Accusations Against the Philippines in the South China SeaThe People's Daily accuses the Philippines of 'extremely dangerous' behavior in the South China Sea, claiming that they repeatedly infringed on Chinese territory and colluded with extraterritorial forces. The commentary criticizes the Philippines' reliance on US support to provoke China, stating that it harms regional peace and stability.

China urges US to stop supporting Philippines in South China SeaChina warns the US to stop supporting the Philippines' actions in the South China Sea and calls for regional peace and stability. The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is praised for its efforts in ending armed conflict in the country.

Philippines files protest against China for water cannon incident in West Philippine SeaThe Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) filed a diplomatic protest against the China Coast Guard (CCG) for firing a water cannon at Philippine vessels on resupply missions to Scarborough Shoal. The DFA summoned the Chinese ambassador to Manila following the acts of harassment.

Philippines and China Exchange Condemnations After West Philippine Sea ConfrontationAfter another lopsided confrontation between Manila and Beijing in the West Philippine Sea comes statements – of condemnation against China, from the Philippines’ National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS); in support of Manila, from diplomats of nations who stand with the Philippines; and from China pinning the blame on the Philippines. Just like clockwork, too, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announces the filing of protests, both here and in Beijing

