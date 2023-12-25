Philippines to Conduct Joint Naval Patrols with US Navy Amidst China's Aggression

In response to China's aggression towards the Philippines, the Marcos government has decided to conduct joint naval patrols with the US Navy and invite a US P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance plane to monitor resupply operations. Critics have voiced their concerns, but Philippine military spokesmen argue that it is necessary for the country's defense. Defense Secretary Gilberto 'Gibo' Teodoro Jr. highlights that such incidents did not occur when the US bases were in the Philippines.





