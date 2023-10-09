Philippines still obligated to cooperate with ICC drug war investigation, says retired SC justice

The Philippines still has an obligation to cooperate with the investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the drug war as the alleged crimes were committed before the country withdrew from the Rome Statute, retired Supreme Court (SC) Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said.
Philippines Headlines
