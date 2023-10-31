Philippines still fastest-growing ASEAN market for vehicle production

The Philippines also posted the highest growth rate in motor vehicle sales at 26.9 percent, selling a total of 314,843 units, higher than the 248,154 units sold in the same period a year ago.In contrast, Myanmar posted the largest decline in motor vehicle sales at 64.1 percent.

Data from the AAF also showed that the Philippines’ motorcycle and scooter production jumped by 34.6 percent to 942,255 units, the highest growth among ASEAN countries tracked by AAF. Motorcycles and scooters assembled within the ASEAN jumped by 10.4 percent to 10.14 million units from 9.18 million units in the previous year.

In contrast, Malaysia posted a 14.4 percent decline in motorcycle and scooter sales. It was followed by Vietnam and Singapore with a decline of 14 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively. The share of foreign brands in the country’s franchising landscape is seen to increase in the coming years as the Philippines...

