Philippines signs supply-chain agreement with IPEF partners

Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual said the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) supply-chain agreement will help the Philippines in attracting sustainable investments from IPEF partners like the US, and ensure reliability in supplying goods, supply chain transparency, technical cooperation, and economic collaboration. In an online press conference Wednesday, Nov.

15, Pascual said that the agreement focuses on the supply chains, the second pillar of the IPEF, was formally signed by the Philippines, the US, and other 12 IPEF member countries on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit 2023 in San Francisco. “This pillar will provide us with a number of benefits, but in general, the idea behind the supply chain pillar or pillar 2 is where the partners commit towards resilient, robust, diverse, and well-integrated supply chains through measures that are built on principles of operation, crisis response and mitigation of disruptions and vulnerabilities,” Pascual sai

