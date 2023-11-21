Philippines seeks Code of Conduct with China in West Philippine Sea

The issue of tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) or the arbitral ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) against China’s expansive sea claims were not included in the resolution filed by the Philippines during the 31st Asian-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF31), which started Thursday in Pasay City.

But Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said he and House Speaker Martin Romualdez intend to talk to the Chinese delegates to the Forum to seek a Code of Conduct (COC) with Beijing in the West Philippine Sea.“That’s what we are asking so there will be no more clashes, blockages, and water cannoning (by the Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia). That’s what we’re trying to do. And the best way of doing it is befriending them,” he added. Zubiri said there were “no specifics like the WPS or the arbitral ruling” in the Philippine resolution at the APPF, which aims to strengthen the capacity of parliaments for regional peace and security.If the WPS issue would be put in the resolution, he admitted “there might be a protest or somebody might get angr





