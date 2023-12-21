Philippines' Richest Billionaire Urges Peaceful Negotiation with China

TERESITA Sy-Coson, the country's richest billionaire and matriarch of SM, the Philippines' biggest conglomerate, last week stunned the little brown American military brass and noisy Coast Guard when she said:'China is very close to us; we cannot be too antagonistic,' Sy-Coson, the SM Investments Corp. vice chairperson, told reporters last Wednesday. 'Even though we know what is happening, I guess we have to do it through a more peaceful negotiation,' she added.

She practically said that what's pushing down business confidence in the economy under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s rule is his administration's belligerent stance toward China. 'That's why we are all cautiously optimistic because of the things that are happening beyond the businesses' control, ' she said.Sy-Coson seems to have knocked a bit of a screw in Marcos's stubborn min





