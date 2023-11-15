Philippines Ranks Second in Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children

Even with well-trained and practiced personnel, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) admitted that the Philippines is now second in the world when it comes to online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC). "Which means to say other people all over the world look at us as unethical in the internet... Ibig sabihin po niyan, iyong mga magulang tsaka kapitbahay, kapatid pinapakita nila iyong alam niyo na na mga bata online para kumita.

And we are number 2 in the world," explained Asec. Mary Rose Magsaysay, deputy executive director of CICC. "India (ang number 1)," added Magsaysay, "Pero laki po kasi ng India, so based on ratio number 1 tayo." Based on a United Nations study, the Philippines has become a hotbed of online scamming. "So you can just imagine iyong Pasay raid. There are 4 floors, 10 rooms times 30 people inside na nag-scamming, 300 per floor times 4 floors. 1,200 - three shifts. Ganoon karami in one building. Ilang buildings ang ina-assume nilang may ganyan ang Pilipinas? Mga 200 mor

