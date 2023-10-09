Philippines' National Disaster Council on Blue Alert Status After Earthquake

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is on blue alert status after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. Half of NDRRMC's officials are on standby for emergency response.





National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center placed under blue alert statusThe Office of Civil Defense (OCD) placed the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center (NDRRMOC) under “blue alert” status following the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that jolted Sarangani, Davao Occidental on Friday. Blue status means half of the NDRRMC will be on standby to ensure enough manpower will be available in case of contingencies.

Council launches 10-year national innovation strategyThe National Innovation Council (NIC) launched the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD) for 2023-2032 on Sept. 27, 2023.

National Security Council pushes to designate Hamas as terroristsIn a statement released on Friday, the NSC condemned the Hamas attacks in Israel saying it will push for the “designation” of the fundamentalist group in solidarity with Israel.

National Council of Churches in the Philippines Holds Ecumenical Service to Mark AnniversaryThe National Council of Churches in the Philippines (NCCP) held an ecumenical service at the Cathedral of Saint Mary and Saint John to mark its anniversary. The event showcased the organization's progressive standpoint and ability to foster unity in advocating for social justice and political issues.

Governor Bong and Hon. Rita Gatuslao Join PCPC Council Members to Celebrate National Children's MonthSunStar Publishing Inc.

